Going Through Changes: Total Eclipse Over NASA Hangar

Credit: NASA/Jordan Salkin

This composite image shows the dazzling phases of the total solar eclipse, seen above the Flight Research Building at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland on April 8, 2024. Glenn was the only NASA center in the eclipse path of totality, plunging into darkness for nearly four minutes as the face of the Sun was completely covered by the Moon.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible from the contiguous United States won’t happen until 2044, and the next time Cleveland will experience totality won’t be until 2444. With an anchor desk in Cleveland, NASA’s live TV broadcast tracked the eclipse across North America, giving millions of viewers a front-row seat to this rare science event. NASA Glenn also drew more than 35,000 visitors to NASA Village at Total Eclipse Fest 2024, Cleveland’s premier eclipse viewing celebration.

One of 10 NASA centers, NASA Glenn designs, develops, and tests innovative technology to revolutionize air travel, advance space exploration, and improve life on Earth. Glenn’s world-class test facilities and unrivaled expertise in power, propulsion, and communications are crucial to NASA’s missions to return humans the Moon – one of the stars of the show during the eclipse.

