DETAIL OPPORTUNITY: NASA OFFICE OF THE GENERAL COUNSEL

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) seeks applicants interested in six to twelve month reimbursable details with the Office of General Counsel (OGC). Applicants must be current Federal Employees. Applicants should receive the approval of their supervisor before applying. Consisting of a Headquarters Office and nine Center-level legal offices, NASA OGC provides advice and legal support on cutting edge issues in support of NASA’s mission of research and exploration on behalf of the United States. Ideal candidates will be experienced legal practitioners ready to make an immediate contribution in one of the following areas.

Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity . Candidates for this detail area are prepared to offer insight in interpreting rapidly changing regulatory requirements, drafting guidance, anticipating future use cases, and working with various stakeholders and technical experts to define agency needs. Because of overlapping regulatory requirements and related governance schemes, familiarity with cyber-security requirements would also be highly valued in this detail.

Employment Law . Candidates for this detail area have experience in providing high impact litigation services to the federal government. Experience with EEOC, MSPB, and federal court proceedings are highly desired.

Ethics . Candidates for this detail area are experienced ethics attorneys capable of training and advising agency personnel on ethics matters in connection with NASA's challenging mission and diverse ecosystem of partners and stakeholders.

Procurement . Candidates for this detail area are experienced procurement attorneys interested in providing short term assistance for the coming fiscal year as NASA's dynamic team of lawyers supports major acquisitions of technology and space capabilities.

NASA prefers that these details be in person, with telework available consistent with Agency policy, but would consider a remote detail in some circumstances. In addition to Headquarters in Washington, D.C., NASA has locations in Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Mississippi, Ohio, Texas, and Virginia.

All applicants must possess a Juris Doctor (J.D.) or equivalent and be a member in good standing of a state bar (any jurisdiction). To apply, please email a cover letter, resume, and recent writing sample of no more than five (5) pages to hq-ogc-legalops@mail.nasa.gov. In your cover letter please indicate which detail area(s) interest you. Interested applicants may indicate more than one area of interest.

Please submit your application by September 9, 2024.