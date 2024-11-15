Terms of Service

NASA’s “MISSION: All Systems GO!” Participant Terms and Conditions

NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO! is a set of images, videos, certificates and related materials (the “Materials”) intended for use by healthcare providers to assist in reducing the anxieties of children and other patients facing difficult treatment protocols for cancer and other maladies by comparing their challenges with those of NASA astronauts about to embark on a mission to space.

BY UTILIZING NASA’S MISSION: ALL SYSTEMS GO! MATERIALS, THE PARTICIPANT (YOU) AGREES TO THE FOLLOWING TERMS AND CONDITIONS:

“Participant” or “you” means an individual who registers to receive the Materials by [include specific instructions].

“NASA” or “Agency,” as used herein, means the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

PARTICIPATION

Participation in this program is fully voluntary, and participants are not entitled to compensation, nor will they be considered employees, agents, independent contractors, or consultants of NASA or of the United States (U.S.) Government. Individuals who participate in the event shall engage in their personal capacity only, including identifying themselves by their own names.

NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO! and use of Materials is intended for entities and facilities located in the United States which are engaged in providing healthcare treatment to the public.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY RIGHTS IN MATERIALS

The Materials are owned by NASA, and any use by you must be in strict conformance to the terms hereof and only after registering in the manner identified above. The NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO! Resources page includes the program information including logos, fonts, and colors you must abide by when using and communicating with other about the NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO! Materials in any form. Except for those portions of the Materials which are customizable, you shall not alter the Materials, or use them for purposes not related to preparing patients for healthcare treatments. The Materials may only be used in connection with patient experiences and shall not in any way be used by you to promote or advertise your business, facility or services. Except as used in the Materials, you shall not use “National Aeronautics and Space Administration” or “NASA” in a way that creates the impression that a product or service has the authorization, support, sponsorship, or endorsement of NASA. The NASA name and initials may be used by you in connection with the release of general information regarding your own participation in M:ASG!, but not for any promotional or advertising purpose. NASA is not liable for any use or misuse of copyrighted images/video/music in media created by you, and by agreeing to these Terms and Conditions agree to indemnify NASA for any claims or costs arising from any such use.

NASA logo use: NASA has strict restrictions that everyone must follow regarding the use of their NASA Insignia (or “meatball” logo), NASA Logotype (or “worm” logo) and other NASA identifiers. Except as they may appear in the Materials, you do not have permission to use the NASA Insignia, Logotype or other NASA identifiers. Any use of the Materials must conform to NASA’s Media Usage Guidelines (See https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html). If you have any questions about use of Materials, please contact Al Feinberg at Al.feinberg@nasa.gov.

PUBLICITY:

Except where prohibited, registration for NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO! constitutes your consent for NASA to use your name, the name of your facility or business, place of business, photo or likeness, and/or other publicly available information about you for informational purposes in connection with NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO! through any form of media, worldwide, without further permission, payment, or consideration.

LIABILITY:

Use of the Materials is at the participant’s own risk. NASA is not responsible for the use of the Materials or the conduct of any activities in connection therewith. You agree to release NASA from and hold NASA harmless against any and all claims arising from or in connection with use of the Materials or participation in NASA’s MISSION: All Systems GO!