The agriculture industry faces several challenges, including limited resources and growing demands to reduce agriculture’s environmental impact while increasing its climate resilience. NASA Aeronautics is dedicated to expanding its efforts to assist commercial, industry, and government partners in advancing aviation systems that could modernize capabilities in agriculture.
In NASA’s 2025 Gateways to Blue Skies Competition: AgAir (Aviation Solutions for Agriculture) collegiate student teams will conceptualize novel aviation systems that can be applied to agriculture by 2035 or sooner with the goal of improving production, efficiency, environmental impact, and extreme weather/climate resilience.
- Action Required: Teams of 2 to 6 students to submit a 5-7-page Proposal and 2-minute Video summarizing the team’s proposal concept.
- Deadline: Proposal and Video Submissions are due February 17, 2025.
- Forum & Award: We’ll pay you to travel! Up to 8 finalist teams will be selected by a panel of NASA and industry subject matter experts to receive an $8,000 stipend to facilitate full participation in the Gateways to Blue Skies Competition & Forum, held at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Mountain View, CA, in May 2025. Winners are offered internships within NASA Aeronautics during the academic year following the competition.
- Contact: blueskies@nianet.org