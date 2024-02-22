In the Pose Bowl: Spacecraft Detection and Pose Estimation Challenge, solvers will help NASA develop algorithms that could be run on inspector (chaser) spacecraft. There are two tracks, with different associated prizes. In the Detection Track, solvers develop object detection solutions that identify the boundaries of spacecraft in an image. In the Pose Estimation Track, solvers develop solutions that identify changes in the position and orientation (pose) of the chaser spacecraft camera across a sequence of images.

Award: $40,000 in total prizes

Open Date: February 20, 2024

Close Date: May 14, 2024

For more information, visit: https://www.drivendata.org/competitions/group/competition-nasa-spacecraft/