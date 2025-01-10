NIAC 2025 Selections

Phase I
Phillip Ansell
Hydrogen Hybrid Power for Aviation Sustainable Systems (Hy2PASS)
University of Illinois
Urbana, IL 61801-2957
2025 Phase I
Ryan Benson
Construction Assembly Destination
ThinkOrbital Inc.
Boulder, CO 80303-0001
2025 Phase I
Martin Bermudez
Lunar Glass Structure (LUNGS): Enabling Construction of Monolithic Habitats in Low-Gravity Environment
Skyeports LLC
Sacramento, CA 95811-0001
2025 Phase I
Christine Gregg
Dynamically Stable Large Space Structures via Architected Metamaterials
NASA Ames Research Center
Moffett Field, CA 94035
2025 Phase I
Gyulaz Greschik
The Ribbon: Structure Free Sail for Solar Polar Observation
Tentguild Engineering Co
Boulder, CO 80305-0001
2025 Phase I
Michael Hecht
Exploring Venus with Electrolysis (EVE)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, MA 02139-0001
2025 Phase I
Robert Hinshaw
MitoMars: Targeted Mitochondria Replacement Therapy to Boost Deep Space Endurance
NASA Ames Research Center
Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001
2025 Phase I
Ben Hockman
TOBIAS: Tethered Observatory for Balloon-based Imaging and Atmospheric Sampling
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Pasadena, CA 91109-8001
2025 Phase I
John Mather
Inflatable Starshade for Earthlike Exoplanets
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Greenbelt, MD 20771-2400
2025 Phase I
Marco Quadrelli
PULSAR: Planetary pULSe-tAkeR
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Pasadena, CA 91109-0001
2025 Phase I
Selim Shahriar
SUPREME-QG: Space-borne Ultra-Precise Measurement of the Equivalence Principle Signature of Quantum Gravity
Northwestern University, Evanston
Evanston, IL 60208-0001
2025 Phase I
Saurabh Vilekar
Thermo-Photo-Catalysis of Water for Crewed Mars Transit Spacecraft Oxygen Supply
Precision Combustion
North Haven, CT 06473-3106
2025 Phase I
Kimberly Weaver
Beholding Black Hole Power with the Accretion Explorer Interferometer
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Greenbelt, MD 20771-0001
2025 Phase I
Ryan Weed
Fusion-Enabled Comprehensive Exploration of the Heliosphere
Helicity Space LLC
Pasadena, CA 91107-0001
2025 Phase I
Justin Yim
LEAP – Legged Exploration Across the Plume
University of Illinois
Urbana, IL 61801-0001
2025 Phase I