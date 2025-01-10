Suggested Searches

2 min read

NIAC 2025 Selections

The headshot image of Loura Hall

Loura Hall

Jan 10, 2025
Article
A collage of artist concepts highlighting the novel approaches proposed by the 2025 NIAC awardees for possible future missions.
A collage of artist concepts highlighting the novel approaches proposed by the 2025 NIAC awardees for possible future missions.
NASA/Left to Right: Saurabh Vilekar, Marco Quadrelli, Selim Shahriar, Gyula Greschik, Martin Bermudez, Ryan Weed, Ben Hockman, Robert Hinshaw, Christine Gregg, Ryan Benson, Michael Hecht

Phase I

Phillip Ansell
Hydrogen Hybrid Power for Aviation Sustainable Systems (Hy2PASS)
University of Illinois
Urbana, IL 61801-2957
2025 Phase I

Ryan Benson
Construction Assembly Destination
ThinkOrbital Inc.
Boulder, CO 80303-0001
2025 Phase I

Martin Bermudez
Lunar Glass Structure (LUNGS): Enabling Construction of Monolithic Habitats in Low-Gravity Environment
Skyeports LLC
Sacramento, CA 95811-0001
2025 Phase I

Christine Gregg
Dynamically Stable Large Space Structures via Architected Metamaterials
NASA Ames Research Center
Moffett Field, CA 94035
2025 Phase I

Gyulaz Greschik
The Ribbon: Structure Free Sail for Solar Polar Observation
Tentguild Engineering Co
Boulder, CO 80305-0001
2025 Phase I

Michael Hecht
Exploring Venus with Electrolysis (EVE)
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Cambridge, MA 02139-0001
2025 Phase I

Robert Hinshaw
MitoMars: Targeted Mitochondria Replacement Therapy to Boost Deep Space Endurance
NASA Ames Research Center
Moffett Field, CA 94035-0001
2025 Phase I

Ben Hockman
TOBIAS: Tethered Observatory for Balloon-based Imaging and Atmospheric Sampling
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Pasadena, CA 91109-8001
2025 Phase I

John Mather
Inflatable Starshade for Earthlike Exoplanets
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Greenbelt, MD 20771-2400
2025 Phase I

Marco Quadrelli
PULSAR: Planetary pULSe-tAkeR
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Pasadena, CA 91109-0001
2025 Phase I

Selim Shahriar
SUPREME-QG: Space-borne Ultra-Precise Measurement of the Equivalence Principle Signature of Quantum Gravity
Northwestern University, Evanston
Evanston, IL 60208-0001
2025 Phase I

Saurabh Vilekar
Thermo-Photo-Catalysis of Water for Crewed Mars Transit Spacecraft Oxygen Supply
Precision Combustion
North Haven, CT 06473-3106
2025 Phase I

Kimberly Weaver
Beholding Black Hole Power with the Accretion Explorer Interferometer
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Greenbelt, MD 20771-0001
2025 Phase I

Ryan Weed
Fusion-Enabled Comprehensive Exploration of the Heliosphere
Helicity Space LLC
Pasadena, CA 91107-0001
2025 Phase I

Justin Yim
LEAP – Legged Exploration Across the Plume
University of Illinois
Urbana, IL 61801-0001
2025 Phase I

Facebook logo
@NASATechnology

Share

Details

Last Updated
Jan 10, 2025
Editor
Loura Hall

Related Terms

Keep Exploring

Discover More NIAC Topics

Space Technology Mission Directorate

NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts

NIAC Funded Studies

About NIAC