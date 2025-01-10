Artist concept highlighting the novel approach proposed by the 2025 NIAC awarded selection of the Fusion-Enabled Comprehensive Exploration of the Heliosphere concept NASA/Ryan Weed

Ryan Weed

Helicity Space LLC

This proposal aims to revolutionize space exploration by developing a constellation of spacecraft powered by the Helicity Drive, a compact and scalable fusion propulsion system. This innovative technology will enable rapid, multi-directional exploration of the heliosphere and beyond, providing unprecedented insights into the Sun’s vast influence on our solar system and its interaction with interstellar space. We will conduct a comprehensive feasibility study, including advanced modeling and experimental validation of the Helicity Drive’s thrust and power generation capabilities. We will also design a realistic spacecraft architecture that integrates the propulsion system with scientific instruments capable of measuring key properties of the heliosphere and interstellar medium. Each spacecraft will carry a suite of state-of-the-art scientific instruments to comprehensively measure plasma properties, magnetic fields, dust, and energetic particles, providing in-situ data from regions never before explored. This will address critical scientific questions, such as the true shape of the heliosphere and heliopause, the origin of anomalous cosmic rays, and the mechanisms driving turbulence in the heliospheric tail. Finally, we will develop a mission concept of operations that leverages the Helicity Drive’s variable specific impulse and high delta-V capability to speed-up and slow-down in order to capture key scientific data in different heliosphere regions, and the local interstellar medium along 6 different trajectories, maximizing scientific return. The successful implementation of this mission will not only revolutionize our understanding of the heliosphere and its implications for space radiation and habitability but also pave the way for future interstellar missions. By demonstrating the feasibility of fusion propulsion for deep-space exploration, including outer solar system probes and crewed missions to Mars, it will open new frontiers for scientific discovery and inspire future generations. The technological advancements and potential spinoffs resulting from this mission will also contribute significantly to the national economy.

