NASA Langley Participates in Drone Responders Conference

(L-R) Joanna Schmidt, Patricia Revolinsky, Ersin Ancel, and Casey Denham from the Aeronautics Systems Analysis Branch were part of the NASA Langley team. NASA

The National Public Safety Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Conference was held at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia, March 12-13. NASA Langley engineers presented their work at the conference and staffed a NASA information table, promoting the benefits of NASA technologies and research for drone responders.

Hundreds gathered for the keynote address from FAA UAS Integration Office Executive Director Jeffrey Vincent. NASA

“It’s exciting to see the effect drones have on search and rescue operations,” said presenter Ersin Ancel, assistant branch head for the Aeronautics Systems Analysis Branch within the Systems Analysis and Concepts Directorate. “For example, rescue times have been cut from days to hours to mere minutes. The successful deployment of these aircraft systems is how NASA helps the aviation industry improve public safety.”

This annual event is hosted by DRONERESPONDERS, a non-profit created to unite aerial first responders, emergency managers, and search and rescue specialists so they can learn from one another and facilitate drone operations for public safety. DRONERESPONDERS has a Space Act Agreement with NASA Langley as part of the Airspace Operations and Safety Program (AOSP).

More than 500 attendees, representing every state in the United States, learned about NASA’s work on System-Wide Safety, Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response and Air Traffic Management Exploration.