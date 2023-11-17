Suggested Searches

NASA Wallops Supports Hypersonic Rocket Launches

Amy Barra

NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility supported the launch of two suborbital sounding rockets on Nov. 15, 2023, for Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), and the Missile Defense Agency (MDA), in coordination with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane) and the Office of the Secretary of Defense’s Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH TB).

This subscale test was executed by Sandia National Laboratories. Data collected from this test will be used to inform the development of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS), MDA’s hypersonic defensive capability, and to mature other hypersonic technologies.

a 3 stage sounding rocket launches off a rail against a inky black sky. In the foreground plumes of white smoke are lit up by the rocket's ignition
A 3 stage sounding rocket was launched from Wallops Island Nov. 2023
Courtesy Photo

