NSSC Small Business Program

The NSSC Small Business Office is responsible for providing outreach and liaison support to industry (both large and small businesses) and other members of the private sector. These activities are accomplished through a combination of individual counseling sessions, dissemination of information on upcoming NSSC procurement opportunities, and participation in local small business outreach events. The NSSC small business specialist also serves as the primary advisor to the NSSC acquisition community on all matters related to small business.

The Vision of the NSSC Small Business Office is to promote and integrate all small businesses into the competitive base of contactors that pioneer the future of space exploration, scientific discovery, and aeronautics research.

The Mission of the NSSC Small Business Office is to:

Advise the NSSC acquisition community on all matters related to small business

Promote the development and management of NASA programs that assists all categories of small business

Develop small businesses in high-tech areas that includes technology transfer and commercialization of technology

Provide small business maximum practicable opportunities to participate in NSSC prime contracts and subcontracts

It is important to note the NSSC small business specialist:

Cannot assist contractors in the preparation of proposals

Cannot in any way guarantee receipt of a contract award

Serves as an advisor to the Contracting Officer who has final authority over contractual matters

Is not involved in the personnel decisions of a contractor, including the hiring of new employees



The Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) website will identify the following:

​How to do Business with NASA

Business Development and Technology

Small Business Program

How to Partner with NASA

Outreach

Awards and Achievement

NSSC Small Business Goals

Small Business Resources

Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP)

NASA Vendor Database

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Small Business Marketing Guide

SBA Table of Small Business Size Standards

Acquisition Forecast

