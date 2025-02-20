Lunar Cold Electronics Assessment Workshop (Apr 30 – May 1, 2025)

How to Attend

The workshop will be hosted by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Virtual and in-person attendance are available. Registration is required for both. (Link coming soon!)

Virtual attendees will receive connection information one week before the workshop.

Background, Goals and Objectives

The NASA Engineering and Safety Center (NESC) is conducting an assessment of the state of cold capable electronics for future lunar surface missions. The intent is to enable the continuous use of electronics with minimal or no thermal management on missions of up to 20 years in all regions of the lunar surface, e.g., permanently shadowed regions and equatorial.

The scope of the assessment includes: capture of the state of cold electronics at NASA, academia, and industry; applications and challenges for lunar environments; gap analyses of desired capabilities vs state of the art/practice; guidance for cold electronics selection, evaluation and qualification; and recommendations for technology advances and follow-on actions to close the gaps.

The preliminary report of the assessment will be available the first week of April 2025 on this website , i.e., 3 weeks prior to the workshop. Attendees are urged to read the report beforehand as the workshop will provide only a limited, high-level summary of the report’s key findings.

The goal of the workshop is to capture your feedback with regards to the findings of the report, especially in the areas below: Technologies, new or important studies or data that we missed. Gaps, i.e. requirements vs available capabilities that we missed. Additional recommendations, suggestions, requests, that we missed.



Preliminary Agenda

Day 1, April 30, 2025 8:00 – 9:00 Sign-in 9:00 – 10:00 Introduction – Y. Chen 10:00 – 11:00 Environment and Architectural Considerations – R. Some 11:00 – 12:00 Custom Electronics – M. Mojarradi 12:00 – 13:00 Lunch 13:00 – 14:00 COTS Components – J. Yang-Scharlotta 14:00 – 15:00 Power Architecture – R. Oeftering 15:00 – 15:30 Energy Storage – E. Brandon 15:30 – 17:00 Materials and Packaging and Passives – L. Del Castillo 17:00 – 17:30 Qualification – Y. Chen 18:30 Dinner

Day 2, May 1, 2025 8:00 – 9:00 Sign-in 9:00 – 12:00 Review and discussion of key findings 12:00 – 13:00 Lunch 13:00 – 15:00 Follow on work concepts & discussions. Please be prepared to discuss: 15 min each from industry primes and subsystem developers What would you like to see developed and how would it impact your future missions/platforms? 15:00 – 17:30 Follow on work concepts & discussions 15 min each from technology & component developers, academia, government agencies, etc. What would you like to be funded to do and what are benefits to NASA/missions? 17:00 – 17:30 Wrap up – Y. Chen



Points of Contact

If you have any questions regarding the workshop, please contact Roxanne Cena at Roxanne.R.Cena@jpl.nasa.gov and Amy K. Wilson at Amy.K.Wilson@jpl.nasa.gov