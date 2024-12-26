NESC Assists in Heatshield Investigation

NASA’s uncrewed Artemis I mission launched from KSC on November 16, 2022. After a successful mission that included orbiting the Moon, the Orion spacecraft returned to Earth splashing down in the Pacific Ocean on December 11, 2022. While the spacecraft made a safe return to Earth, postflight inspection of Orion’s thermal protection indicated that the base heatshield did not perform as expected. The heatshield is composed of Avcoat, an ablative material designed to protect the crew module during the nearly 5000ºF temperatures experienced during atmospheric entry upon return from the Moon. Specifically, inspection revealed more than 100 locations where the charred Avcoat material chipped away from the heatshield.

The NESC formed a team of subject matter experts from across and outside of the Agency to assist the Orion Program team in the overall investigation. NESC team members are supporting or leading efforts in multi-physics analysis, material testing, fault tree and root cause analysis, aeroscience review, analysis peer review, nondestructive evaluation (NDE), as well as investigation of alternative heatshield concepts.

The NESC works closely with the Artemis I Char Loss Team to ensure the observed material loss is thoroughly understood so that decisions may be made regarding use for upcoming crewed missions. To date, NESC contributions have included pathfinding NDE techniques for postflight heatshield inspection, investigation of key Avcoat material properties and behavior, and providing key inputs to the fault tree development and disposition to guide a thorough investigation of possible causes.

View from Artemis I crew cabin window showing material loss during entry (foreground).