NESC Key In-Progress Technical Activities

The portfolio of current NESC technical activities reaches across mission directorates and programs encompassing design, test, and flight phases.

ISS PrK Independent Assessment

The NESC is assessing the ongoing leak in the ISS Russian segment, PrK, the segment’s remaining life, and how to manage the risk of potential failure.

ISS pictured from the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.

Orion Crew Module Heatshield Avcoat Char Investigation

The NESC provided thermal experts to the Artemis I Char Loss Team investigation of heatshield performance on the Artemis I return. The NESC is working with the team to ensure the observed material loss is understood so that decisions may be made regarding use for upcoming Artemis missions.

An artist’s illustration of Orion crew module entering the Earth’s atmosphere. View from Artemis I crew cabin window showing material loss during entry (foreground).

CFT Flight Anomaly Support

NESC discipline experts provided real-time support to CCP to aid in determining the CFT flight anomaly causes and risks associated with a crewed return. The NESC performed propulsion system testing for predicted mission profiles at WSTF.

Boeing CST-100 Starliner docked to ISS during CFT mission.

Total Ionizing Dose Tolerance of Power Electronics on Europa Clipper

The NESC provided power electronics and avionics expertise to JPL’s Europa Clipper tiger team to help evaluate the radiation tolerance of key spacecraft electronics, assisting in a risk-based launch decision.

Illustration depicting the Europa Clipper.

Psyche Cold-Gas Thruster Technical Advisory Team Support

In support of a successful launch, NESC augmented the Psyche team’s investigation into increased understanding of the spacecraft’s cold-gas thrusters and aided the project’s risk-informed decisions regarding mitigations and readiness for launch.

Illustration of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft headed to the metal-rich asteroid Psyche in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

X-59 Fuel Tank Assessment

The NESC is assisting in the evaluation of risks associated with the installation and operation of strain gages in the fuel storage system on X-59 hardware. The work includes analysis, modeling, and the development of mitigation strategies.