MAF EAP – Upcoming NASA-Wide EAP Programs (April 2024)

Raising Awareness of Substance Use Disorder

April 11, 2024

Join us for an enlightening webinar on raising awareness of Substance Use Disorder (SUD). In this informative session, we’ll delve into the complexities of SUD, exploring its prevalence, impact, and the importance of early detection and intervention. We will discuss effective strategies for recognizing signs of SUD, reducing stigma, and fostering a supportive environment for individuals and communities affected by this issue. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain knowledge, ask questions, and make a difference in the fight against substance abuse.

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Time: 11:00 – 12:00 PM CST

Speakers / POCs: EAP Clinicians Dr. Carla Randolph (carla.e.randolph@nasa.gov) and Dr. Sophia Sills-Tailor (sophia.c.sills-tailor@nasa.gov)

Open for ALL NASA EMPLOYEES. To join the meeting, click here.

Navigating Change – Understanding Transitions, Building Resilience, and Fostering Hope

April 18, 2024

QUARTERLY EAP PANEL

Thu 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM CST

Upcoming & On-Demand Presentations (sharepoint.com)

