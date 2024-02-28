MAF EAP – Holiday Blues and SAD: Discussion

The winter months provide some of the biggest challenges to wellness during the year. The stress of the holidays, the pressure of the new year, and the risk of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) take a toll and can become problematic if we do not care for ourselves. These stressors can impact appropriate healthy practices, related to our bodies and mental health. Join HQ/Langley EAP and HQ Fitness Center in an open discussion about SAD and impacts on physical health.

Date: Thursday, December 14th, 2023

Time: 12:00pm – 1:00pm ET

Speakers / POCs: Join HQ & Langley EAP dynamic duo Dr. Sophia Sills-Tailor and Dr. Carla Randolph as they partner up with Lead Fitness Specialist, Marceleus Venable, and Fitness Specialist Romaan Khan, for this special holiday webinar! Please join by clicking here.