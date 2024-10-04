Suggested Searches

NASA Announces Teams to Compete in International Rover Challenge

The headshot image of Beth Ridgeway

Beth Ridgeway

Oct 04, 2024
Two students from Team Instituto Tecnologico de Santo Domingo from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, pedal their human-powered rover through the 2024 Human Exploration Rover Challenge course. Their teammates cheer them on from outside of the course.
NASA MSFC HERC is the annual engineering competition – one of NASA’s longest standing challenges – held its concluding event April 19 and April 20, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center.
NASA

NASA has selected 75 student teams to begin an engineering design challenge to build rovers that will compete next spring at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center near the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The competition is one of the agency’s Artemis Student Challenges, encouraging students to pursue degrees and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Recognized as NASA’s leading international student challenge, the 31st annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) aims to put competitors in the mindset of NASA’s Artemis campaign as they pitch an engineering design for a lunar terrain vehicle which simulates astronauts piloting a vehicle, exploring the lunar surface while overcoming various obstacles.

Participating teams represent 35 colleges and universities, 38 high schools, and two middle schools from 20 states, Puerto Rico, and 16 other nations from around the world. The 31st annual Human Exploration Rover Challenge (HERC) is scheduled to begin on April 11, 2025. The challenge is managed by NASA’s Southeast Regional Office of STEM Engagement at NASA Marshall.

Following a 2024 competition that garnered international attention, NASA expanded the challenge to include a remote-control division, Remote-Operated Vehicular Research, and invited middle school students to participate. The 2025 HERC Handbook includes guidelines for the new remote-control division and updates for the human-powered division.

NASA’s Artemis Student Challenges reflects the goals of the Artemis campaign, which seeks to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon while establishing a long-term presence for science and exploration.

More than 1,000 students with 72 teams from around the world participated in the 2024 challenge as HERC celebrated its 30th anniversary as a NASA competition. Since its inception in 1994, more than 15,000 students have participated in HERC – with many former students now working at NASA, or within the aerospace industry.    

To learn more about HERC, please visit: 


HERC Website

Taylor Goodwin
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.
256.544.0034
taylor.goodwin@nasa.gov

Oct 04, 2024
Beth Ridgeway
Marshall Space Flight Center

Discover Related Topics

NASA Student Launch Challenge

Middle/high school and college-level student teams design, build, test, and launch a high-powered rocket carrying a scientific or engineering payload.

NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge

Teams of high school and college students design, develop, build, and test human-powered rovers capable of traversing challenging terrain.

NASA STEM Opportunities and Activities For Students

Marshall Space Flight Center