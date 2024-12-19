NASA Names Carlos Garcia-Galan as Gateway Program Deputy Manager

Official portrait of Carlos Garcia-Galan, deputy manager for the Gateway Program. NASA/Bridget Caswell

NASA has selected Carlos Garcia-Galan as deputy manager for the Gateway Program. Garcia-Galan previously served as manager of the Orion Program’s European Service Module Integration Office at Glenn Research Center.

“I am tremendously excited to take on this new role and help lead development of humanity’s first outpost in deep space,” Garcia-Galan said. “I’m honored to join a top-class Gateway team around the world, as the first elements of the complex move toward completion.”

Garcia-Galan brings more than 27 years of human spaceflight experience to the role. A native of Malaga, Spain, his career includes supporting assembly of the International Space Station as a flight controller in Houston and Korolev, Russia, during multiple Space Shuttle-International Space Station assembly flights. He joined the Orion program in 2010, serving in a variety of key technical and management roles, including management of integrated spacecraft design and performance, mission analysis, cross-program integration, and launch and flight operations support.

“Carlos is an outstanding manager and engineer, and I am extremely pleased to announce his selection for this position,” said Vanessa Wyche, director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center. “His wealth of experience in human spaceflight, international partnerships, and the development and operations of deep-space spacecraft will be a huge asset to Gateway.”

While with the Orion Program, Garcia-Galan had a key role preparing the Orion team for the Artemis I mission by establishing the Orion Mission Evaluation Room (MER) concept of operations and leading the team through the Artemis I flight preparations until he transitioned into his role managing ESM integration. He later served as one of the Artemis I MER Leads supporting real-time flight operations during the successful Artemis I mission.

“Carlos brings a tremendous technical background and extensive leadership experience that will greatly benefit our program, augmenting our strong team as we progress towards deploying the lunar Gateway,” said Gateway Program Manager Jon Olansen.

Throughout his career, Garcia-Galan has been recognized for his achievements, including receiving, the Honeywell Space Systems Engineer of the Year (Houston) award, the NASA Silver Achievement Medal, the Exceptional Achievement Medal, the Johnson Space Center Director’s Commendation, the Orion Program Manager’s Commendation, and the Silver Snoopy Award.



