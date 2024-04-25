Johnson Unveils Modern Four Nine Team Conference Center

On April 10, 2024, Johnson Space Center celebrated the opening of the Four Nine Team conference center housed in building 419. The event marked the unveiling of a dynamic hub for Johnson employees, whether for team brainstorms, meetings with offsite companies, or remote work for those not typically onsite.

During the open house, selected vendors showcased furniture that blended modern aesthetics with the building’s historical significance, highlighting NASA’s vision for the future of work.

“The vendors really went above and beyond to bring our workplace to life,” said Leah Galindo, lead project manager of collaborative worksites at Johnson. “We are extremely grateful for their contributions and for creating a space that inspires people to come to work every day.”

The design center features acoustic panels in rooms and hallways to minimize distractions and maintain privacy. The amenities include TVs, projectors, and 360-degree video conferencing devices, with most rooms equipped to support various meeting needs. Employees can also choose to store their personal belongings in a locker during lunch breaks or when visiting other buildings.

David Brownhill, Johnson’s furniture group lead and NASA’s first official interior decorator, commented, “The redesigned space is a testament to the innovative spirit of NASA. The collaborative concept shows that the center has changed, and so has the way we work.”