Grant Status Webpage

Grant Status Form

Grant Webforms

Grant/Cooperative Agreement Administrative Supplement Request

NSSC Web Inquiry

Award Terms and Conditions

General Award Terms and Conditions

Special Terms and Conditions

Program Specific Terms and Conditions

Appendix A: NASA Prior Approval Matrix for Research Awards

Appendix B: National Policy Requirements for Recipients of NASA Awards

Appendix C: Post-award Reporting and Certification Requirements

NASA Insignia Guidelines

Grantees are strongly encouraged to use the NASA Insignia Format identified in the guidelines at NASA Insignia Guidelines for NASA Grantees. These guidelines aim to increase awareness of NASA’s mission activities via Grantee partnerships for a broader and more diverse population.

Payment Management System

NASA uses a service provider, currently the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Payment Management System (PMS), to provide Federal funds to recipients. PMS will provide instructions to the recipients for registering and requesting funds through the system.



Routine Monitoring

NASA is responsible for routine post-award monitoring on all awards, regardless of the award’s risk determination. At a minimum, routine monitoring includes reviewing award recipients’ annual performance reports, semi-annual Federal Financial Report (FFR), and Transactions Testing Review.

Annual Performance Reports

All NASA award recipients must submit annual performance reports. Annual reports are due to NASA 60 days prior to the annual anniversary of the award’s POP start date (e.g., if the POP of an award is October 1 – September 30, the report would be due 60 days prior to October 1.)

Federal Financial Reports (SF-425)

Recipients will submit their semi-annual FFRs in PMS:

Period 1 (October 1 – March 31): Due by April 30 each year.

Period 2 (April 1 – September 30): Due by October 30 of each year.

Final FFRs are due 120 days after the end of the POP

Additional information and training are available on the Payment Management System website at https://pms.psc.gov/. The PMS help desk number is 1-877-614-5533.

Transaction Testing Review

NASA will conduct an expenditure transaction test review once every five years during the period of performance of an award. In general, the purpose of transaction testing is to systematically test all payment/expenditure transactions from a selected quarter; identify potential unallowable, unallocable, or unreasonable costs.

Forms

NF 1206 – Assurance of Compliance Pursuant to Nondiscrimination

Post-Award Certifications and Representations

NASA Biographical Sketch Form

Current and Pending Support (CPS) Form

NASA Pre-Award and Post-Award Disclosure Requirements

Required Documentation for New and Supplement Awards

The document outlines the required documentation for New Awards, Multi-Year Funding Supplements, and Supplements (augmentations).

Required Documentation for New and Supplemental Grant and Cooperative Agreement Actions

Regulations and Guidance

Regulations

Electronic Code of Federal Regulations

Class Deviations to 2 CFR 1800 FRN

18-01 April 9, 2018

CLASS DEVIATION to Micro Purchase Threshold And Simplified Acquisition Threshold (No expiration date)

CLASS DEVIATION to Micro Purchase Threshold And Simplified Acquisition Threshold (No expiration date) 17-01A January 18, 2018

CLASS DEVIATION TO 2 CFR 1800.305 Payments (No expiration date)

CLASS DEVIATION TO 2 CFR 1800.305 Payments (No expiration date) Archive

Guidance

NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Manual (GCAM): NASA’s Grant Manual for Proposers and Recipients

The NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Manual (GCAM) provides pre and post award policy guidance to NASA proposers and award-managing personnel and award recipients to implement government-wide and NASA-specific regulations for applying for, awarding and administering grants and cooperative agreements with educational and non-profit organizations; State, local, and Indian tribal governments; and for-profit organizations.

NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Terms and Conditions

In FY2025, NASA separated the Terms and Conditions from the GCAM to create a standalone document. This document outlines both the general and specific terms and conditions and applies to all awards issued under 2 CFR 1800 (NASA’s adoption of 2 CFR 200.)

Research Terms and Conditions (For Research Awards Issued Prior to October 1, 2024)

NASA implemented the Federal Wide research terms and conditions for all research and research-related grant and cooperative agreements awards issued under 2 CFR 1800 (NASA adoption of 2 CFR 200). The Research Terms and Conditions implement the requirements of the Uniform Guidance, and includes three companion documents:

RTC Appendix A: Prior Approval Matrix, RTC Appendix B: Subaward Requirements, and RTC Appendix C: National Policy Requirements).

The Research Terms and Conditions and companion documents are accessible on the NSF website.

Grant Information Circulars (GIC)

Grant Notices (GNs)

NASA Office of Inspector General

https://oig.nasa.gov/hotline.html

1-800-424-9183



P.O. Box 23089

L’Enfant Plaza Station

Washington, D.C. 20026

To file a complaint regarding denial of equal opportunity or discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age; go to: http://missionstem.nasa.gov/filing-a-complaint.html​​​​​​​

Resources

Grants.gov

NSSC Grants Payment Package

NASA Research Opportunities Online (NSPIRES)

System for Award Management (SAM)