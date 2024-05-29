NASA Goddard, Maryland Sign Memo to Boost State’s Aerospace Sector

To foster growth in Maryland’s aerospace industry, the state’s Department of Commerce signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NASA at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Wednesday, May 28, 2024.

Center Director Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce Kevin Anderson signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Maryland’s Department of Commerce at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt Wednesday, May 28, 2024. NASA/Brian Gabourel

The agreement commits the two organizations to develop the state’s aerospace economy, particularly in the area surrounding Goddard’s main Greenbelt campus, as well as on Maryland’s Eastern Shore near NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

“Our cutting-edge research, and the critical benefits it provides to society, is only possible with the support of strong partnerships outside NASA,” said Goddard Center Director Dr. Makenzie Lystrup, who signed the memo on NASA’s behalf. “I’m grateful to clasp hands with our home state and work together to build up the coalition that will help us all make those next giant leaps.”

Goddard, NASA’s premiere spaceflight complex, hosts the nation’s largest cohort of scientists, engineers, and technologists studying Earth, our solar system, and the universe. Wallops, managed by Goddard for NASA, is the agency’s only owned-and-operated launch range.

“Maintaining and growing Maryland’s strategic advantage in the aerospace industry requires collaboration with our formidable partners at facilities like the Goddard Space Flight Center,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson, signing as the state’s representative. “We’re thrilled to sign this agreement, which will support NASA’s innovative work and help make our state more competitive.”

The three-year agreement details how NASA Goddard and the Maryland Department of Commerce will collaborate to promote technology transfer from NASA Goddard to the private sector, STEM education, aerospace industry development, and community outreach. This includes raising awareness of resources such as Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) funding, supporting the creation and growth of new space-related businesses, leading economic development efforts around the two NASA facilities, and collaborating on a report analyzing NASA Goddard’s economic impact in Maryland.

Pursuant to the agreement, the Maryland Economic Development Corporation will work with the commerce department and NASA Goddard to host business outreach events in Prince George’s County and on the Lower Eastern Shore.

By Rob Garner

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Md.