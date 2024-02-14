Suggested Searches

NASA Participates in “Ohioans in Space” Painting Unveiling

Feb 14, 2024
Representatives from NASA Headquarters and NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland participated in the unveiling of the Ohioans in Space” painting at a large gala at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus on Jan. 24. The portrait, which depicts Ohio-born national heroes Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Jim Lovell, Judy Resnik, and Gene Kranz, is the first painting hung in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda in nearly 70 years – since a portrait of the Wright Brothers, who grew up in Ohio, was hung.   

Central Ohio middle school students participated in a large interactive Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) event at the Statehouse. The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), NASA Glenn and its Office of STEM Engagement, Great Lakes Science Center, and other museums from across Ohio led the activities. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and three former NASA astronauts from Ohio participated.   

A public panel discussion on aviation and aerospace was also held. Speakers included NASA’s Deputy Associate Administrator Casey Swails; former astronauts Carl Walz, Michael Good, and Dr. Don Thomas; The Ohio State University’s Dr. John Horack; State Rep. Adam Holmes; and COSI CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley.  

A large mural depicts portraits of John Glenn, Neil Armstrong, Jim Lovell, and Judy Resnik in space attire. Gene Kranz is seated at a control desk at far left.
The portrait unveiled at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus depicts Ohio-born national heroes Neil Armstrong, John Glenn, Jim Lovell, Judy Resnik, and Gene Kranz.
Credit: Artist Bill Hinsch   
Eight people pose in front of the large mural on a screen at the Ohio Statehouse.
Left to right: Vice President, Center of Science and Industry (COSI) Stephen White; former astronaut Dr. Don Thomas; Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine; First Lady Fran DeWine; former astronaut Carl Walz, former astronaut Michael Good; NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon; and COSI President and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley stand in front of the mural.
Credit: NASA/Scott Broemsen   