NASA Participates in NCAA Women’s Championship Game 

Women scientists, engineers, and leaders from NASA stand at center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland to hold a large American flag during the NCAA Women’s Championship Game opening ceremony. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

Just before tipoff at the live national broadcast of the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship Game on April 7, 31 women scientists, engineers, and leaders from NASA stood at center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland to hold a large American flag during the opening ceremony.

Women representing NASA carry a folded American flag off the court after the flag ceremony inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. Credit: NASA/Jef Janis

The crowd cheered as astronaut Jessica Watkins and professionals from NASA’s Glenn Research Center, NASA Headquarters, and other field centers opened the flag and waved it during the national anthem. Click here to see more images from this exciting outreach experience.