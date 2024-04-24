Suggested Searches

NASA Participates in NCAA Women’s Championship Game 

Apr 24, 2024
Several women hold ends of a large American flag on center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. A woman stands at left singing the National Anthem. Red and blue lights illuminate the stage and stands full of guests. 
Women scientists, engineers, and leaders from NASA stand at center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland to hold a large American flag during the NCAA Women’s Championship Game opening ceremony.  
Credit:  NASA/Jef Janis  

Just before tipoff at the live national broadcast of the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship Game on April 7, 31 women scientists, engineers, and leaders from NASA stood at center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland to hold a large American flag during the opening ceremony.   

   

Several women line up in two rows while holding the large folded American flag. They walk off the court. The stands are full of guests. 
Women representing NASA carry a folded American flag off the court after the flag ceremony inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
Credit:  NASA/Jef Janis  

The crowd cheered as  astronaut Jessica Watkins and professionals from NASA’s Glenn Research Center, NASA Headquarters, and other field centers opened the flag and waved it during the national anthem. Click here to see more images from this exciting outreach experience.  

Three rows of women in blue shirts with NASA emblems pose for a photo on center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The large Final Four emblem is on the floor in front of them and empty stands can be seen behind them.
NASA participants, along with astronaut Jessica Watkins, pose at center court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland prior to the American flag opening ceremony.  
Credit: NASA/Michael Ahn 

