Class of 2016

NASA Glenn Research Center Hall of Fame

2016 Induction Class

NASA Glenn Research Center inducted its second class into its Hall of Fame as part of a year-long celebration of the center’s 75th anniversary. Again, the honorees emerged from a variety of fields, from center directors, to groundbreaking researchers, computer analysts, and education.

The induction ceremony was held on September 24, 2015 in the Mission Integration Center (MIC). Deputy Director Marla Perez-Davis and NASA Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan (via video) provided introductory remarks, and the ceremony was led by local media personality, Greg Dee. Andy Stofan, Eli Reshotko, Lonnie Reid, Lynn Bondurant, and Julian Earls were present to receive their honors, while family members and former colleagues accepted for the others.

Event Information

2016 Inductees

Event Photographs

Glenn Research Center 2015 Hall of Fame honorees and representatives at the induction ceremony in September 2016. From left to right: Lynn Bondurant,Judy Szabo, Andrew Stofan, Lonnie Reid, Julian Earls, Eli Reshotko, Harold Kaufman, Molly Nesham, Sheldon Gordon. NASA

The Glenn Band plays before the 2016 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. NASA

Inductee Lonnie Reid with his family after the 2016 Induction Ceremony (9/14/2016). NASA

Judy Szabo meets with Andy Stofan at the 2016 Induction Ceremony (9/14/2016). NASA

Deputy Director Marla Perez-Davis with the families of inductees Sanford Gordon and Bonnie McBride (9/14/2016). NASA

Former Glenn researchers Meyer (left) and Eli Reshotko after the 2016 Induction Ceremony. NASA

Julian Earls talks with Lynn Bodurant (left), Joe Nieberding, and Doreen Zudell after the ceremony NASA

Inductee Lynn Bodurant with his family after the 2016 Induction Ceremony. NASA