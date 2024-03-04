NASA Glenn Research Center Hall of Fame
2016 Induction Class
NASA Glenn Research Center inducted its second class into its Hall of Fame as part of a year-long celebration of the center’s 75th anniversary. Again, the honorees emerged from a variety of fields, from center directors, to groundbreaking researchers, computer analysts, and education.
The induction ceremony was held on September 24, 2015 in the Mission Integration Center (MIC). Deputy Director Marla Perez-Davis and NASA Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan (via video) provided introductory remarks, and the ceremony was led by local media personality, Greg Dee. Andy Stofan, Eli Reshotko, Lonnie Reid, Lynn Bondurant, and Julian Earls were present to receive their honors, while family members and former colleagues accepted for the others.
Event Information
- Hall of Fame Class of 2016 Press Release
- Call for Nominations (2016)
- Hall of Fame Announcement (2016)
- Induction Ceremony Program (2016)
- Inductees Plaques (2016)
- Glenn Welcomes Second Class of Inductees (2016)
2016 Inductees
- R. Lynn Bondurant, Jr. –Provided visionary leadership and commitment to education in science, technology, engineering, and math.
- Julian Earls – Former center director and a leader in health physics and radiology.
- Sanford Gordon – Co-developed chemical equilibrium computer codes that transformed aerospace industry.
- Harold Kaufman – Inventor of the electron bombardment ion thruster which became the basis for ensuing electric propulsion systems.
- Bonnie McBride – Co-developed chemical equilibrium computer codes that transformed aerospace industry.
- Lonnie Reid – Nationally recognized for his knowledge of compressor and flow research for aeropropulsion systems.
- Eli Reshotko – Pioneering contributions in fluid mechanics, heat transfer, and boundary layers research.
- Andrew Stofan – Former center director and launch vehicles manager who championed center revitalization.
- Steven Szabo, Jr. – Sustained accomplishments and achievements in engineering, program management, and leadership.