Class of 2016

Group of people holding awards.
Glenn Research Center 2016 Hall of Fame honorees and representatives at the induction ceremony in September 2016.
Credits: NASA
The headshot image of Robert S. Arrighi

Robert S. Arrighi

Mar 04, 2024
NASA Glenn Research Center Hall of Fame

2016 Induction Class

NASA Glenn Research Center inducted its second class into its Hall of Fame as part of a year-long celebration of the center’s 75th anniversary. Again, the honorees emerged from a variety of fields, from center directors, to groundbreaking researchers, computer analysts, and education.

The induction ceremony was held on September 24, 2015 in the Mission Integration Center (MIC). Deputy Director Marla Perez-Davis and NASA Chief Scientist Ellen Stofan (via video) provided introductory remarks, and the ceremony was led by local media personality, Greg Dee.  Andy Stofan, Eli Reshotko, Lonnie Reid, Lynn Bondurant, and Julian Earls were present to receive their honors, while family members and former colleagues accepted for the others.

Event Information

2016 Hall of Fame Banner

2016 Inductees

  • R. Lynn Bondurant, Jr. Provided visionary leadership and commitment to education in science, technology, engineering, and math.
  • Julian Earls – Former center director and a leader in health physics and radiology.
  • Sanford Gordon – Co-developed chemical equilibrium computer codes that transformed aerospace industry.
  • Harold Kaufman – Inventor of the electron bombardment ion thruster which became the basis for ensuing   electric propulsion systems.
  • Bonnie McBride – Co-developed chemical equilibrium computer codes that transformed aerospace industry.
  • Lonnie Reid – Nationally recognized for his knowledge of compressor and flow research for aeropropulsion systems.
  • Eli Reshotko – Pioneering contributions in fluid mechanics, heat transfer, and boundary layers research.  
  • Andrew Stofan – Former center director and launch vehicles manager who championed center revitalization.
  • Steven Szabo, Jr. – Sustained accomplishments and achievements in engineering, program management, and leadership.

Event Photographs

Group of people holding awards.
Glenn Research Center 2015 Hall of Fame honorees and representatives at the induction ceremony in September 2016. From left to right: Lynn Bondurant,Judy Szabo, Andrew Stofan, Lonnie Reid, Julian Earls, Eli Reshotko, Harold Kaufman, Molly Nesham, Sheldon Gordon.
NASA
Seated band playing in auditorium.
The Glenn Band plays before the 2016 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
NASA
Group of people posing for photograph.
Inductee Lonnie Reid with his family after the 2016 Induction Ceremony (9/14/2016).
NASA
Woman and man talking.
Judy Szabo meets with Andy Stofan at the 2016 Induction Ceremony (9/14/2016).
NASA
Deputy Director Marla Perez-Davis with the families of inductees Sanford Gordon and Bonnie McBride (9/14/2016).
NASA
Two men standing with plaque.
Former Glenn researchers Meyer (left) and Eli Reshotko after the 2016 Induction Ceremony.
NASA
Man shakes hands with several others.
Julian Earls talks with Lynn Bodurant (left), Joe Nieberding, and Doreen Zudell after the ceremony
NASA
Three men and two women standing with plaque.
Inductee Lynn Bodurant with his family after the 2016 Induction Ceremony.
NASA
Seated audience members applauding.
Hall of Fame inductees Eli Reshotko and Simon Ostrach react to the speakers at the 2016 ceremony.
NASA