Liftoff! Redesigned NASA Ames Visitor Center Engages Kids, Families

The headshot image of Tara Friesen

Tara Friesen

Jun 27, 2024
Article
NASA Ames Center Director Eugene Tu, left, shakes hands with Chabot Space & Science Center director Adam Tobin, right, while NASA Ames deputy center director David Korsmeyer, center, looks on. The three individuals are standing in front of the entrance to the NASA Ames Visitor Center exhibit with the NASA meatball logo behind them.
Chabot Space & Science Center director Adam Tobin, right, welcomes NASA Ames center director Eugene Tu, left, and deputy center director David Korsmeyer, center, to the updated NASA Ames Visitor Center.
NASA/Donald Richey

The San Francisco Bay Area has a new and interactive way to learn more about the innovative work of NASA’s Ames Research Center. 

A newly redesigned NASA Ames Visitor Center at Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland, California, reopened to the public June 22 at the NASA Fest at Chabot celebration.  

The two-day festival included hands-on activities, workshops, and conversations with NASA Ames experts, as well as presentations from local STEM organizations. 

“Curiosity and inspiration are the core of what we do at NASA,” said Eugene Tu, center director at Ames. “This new exhibit is a chance for us to share a bit of what happens behind the scenes that makes our work possible and inspire the next generation.” 

A wide shot of the new NASA Ames Visitor Center at Chabot Space & Science Center. At left, an exhibit description "Tech Tools" with a description of engineering work at Ames. At center and right, several historic pieces of Ames equipment are on display.
The NASA Ames Visitor Center includes exhibits and activities, sharing the work of NASA in Silicon Valley with the public.
NASA/Donald Richey

The updated visitor center includes a fully reimagined 360-degree experience, featuring new exhibits, models, and more. An interactive exhibit puts visitors in the shoes of a NASA Ames scientist, designing and testing rovers, planes, and robots for space exploration.  

The NASA Ames Visitor Center first opened at Chabot in November 2021. The newly reimagined space is one way NASA seeks to engage and excite kids and families in science and technology. 

Jun 27, 2024

