NASA Ames Hosts Briefing on New Initiative, Congresswomen to Attend

NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley will host a media briefing at 10 a.m. PDT on Monday, Oct. 16, announcing a new interdisciplinary initiative.

The project will enable academia, private industry, and government to identify and develop innovative technologies across aeronautics, quantum computing, climate studies, social sciences, and more.

Eugene Tu, NASA Ames center director, will speak at the briefing. U.S. Congresswomen Anna Eshoo and Zoe Lofgren also will give remarks. Media will have the opportunity to interview speakers directly following the event.

Media interested in attending the briefing must RSVP by 4 p.m. PDT Friday, Oct. 13, to the NASA Ames Office of Communications by email at arc-dl-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov or by phone at 650-604-4789. A media resource reel is available upon request.

