NASA Ames Fire Department to Conduct Live Aircraft Fire Training

The NASA Ames Fire Department will conduct emergency response fire training on the west ramp of the Moffett Federal Airfield between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. PDT Tuesday, Sept. 10 through Saturday, Sept. 14. The media and the public are advised that sirens may be audible and smoke plumes and flames may be visible from U.S. Highway 101 during this time. However, officials generally expect little to no smoke.

The session will include a live burn created by a propane-fueled aircraft fire simulator at the field. The drill is intended to prepare Ames fire responders and Ames Emergency Operations Center staff for real-life fire emergencies.

For more information about NASA’s Ames Research Center, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/ames

Rachel Hoover

Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley

650-604-4789

rachel.hoover@nasa.gov