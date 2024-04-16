Suggested Searches

1 min read

Space Life Science Highlights

Elizabeth E. Keller

Apr 16, 2024
Article
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams exercises
Spaceflight Atrophy Studied with Machine Learning
Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria Found on
ISS Mutating to Become Functionally Distinct
iss068e036727 (Jan. 3, 2023) --- NASA astronaut and Expedition 68 Flight Engineer Nicole Mann works in the International Space Station's Harmony module on the BioNutrients-2 investigation that uses genetically engineered microbes to provide nutrients, and potentially other compounds and pharmaceuticals, on demand in space.
On-demand Nutrient Production System
for Long-duration Missions		 Exploration Medical Capability
A Clinical Decision Support System for
Earth-independent Medical Operations in Space
