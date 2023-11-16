Suggested Searches

2 min read

NASA Selects Awardees for New Aviation Maintenance Challenge

John Gould

John Gould

Aeronautics Research Misson Directorate

Nov 16, 2023
Article

Contents

Image collage of an Amp meter with puzzle pieces layed on top with an airplane.
NASA is addressing a key challenge for sustaining the future of aviation – the skills that will be needed by aviation maintenance technicians working on new kinds of aircraft with new technologies.
NASA / Lillian Gipson / Getty Images

NASA has selected three university-led teams for the first round of a new technical challenge pursuing innovative aviation maintenance practices.

These university teams will receive funding from NASA for a two-year research term exploring aviation maintenance challenges related to NASA’s strategic vision for aeronautics.

The awardees will research new maintenance techniques and procedures, as well as how aviation maintenance technical schools could amend or expand their activities to educate students on these new practices.

Their work will culminate in a final report outlining potential solutions for future aviation maintenance including new educational curricula, new standards and technologies, and other anticipated challenges associated with new types of aircraft such as drones, air taxis, or ultra-efficient airliners.

In the spirit of similar NASA awards, the university teams will engage students from multiple levels and include them in meaningful work and research. Not only will graduate and undergraduate students be included, but also students at aviation maintenance technical schools.

Each awardee must also collaborate with industry partners to best understand the needs of the aviation industry and maintenance ecosystem, as well as work with real-world technology.

“This new award expands NASA’s university research partnerships,” said Koushik Datta, manager for the University Innovation project overseeing the awards. “Now even more students, including those from aviation maintenance schools, can participate in NASA’s aeronautics research.”

The three teams and their topics are:

Clemson University

“Revolutionizing the Future of Aviation Maintenance: A Workforce Development Plan to Navigate the Complexities of a New Aviation Maintenance Ecosystem”

University of California, Davis

“Future Aviation Maintenance Technical Challenges for Electric and Hybrid-Powered Fixed Wing and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Aircraft”

Wichita State University

“Adoption of Transformative Technologies and Workforce Development for Maintenance and Repair of Advanced Air Mobility Airframe Structures”

Complete details on this award and other solicitations, such as what to include in a proposal and how to submit it, can be found on the NASA Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate solicitations page.

Facebook logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASA_es
Instagram logo
@NASA@NASAaero@NASA_es
Linkedin logo
@NASA

Explore More

2 min read

Modeling Turbofan Engines to Understand Aircraft Noise

Article 23 hours ago
4 min read

NASA Completes Key Step in Aviation Safety Research

Article 2 weeks ago
4 min read

NASA, Partners Explore Sustainable Fuel’s Effects on Aircraft Contrails

Article 2 weeks ago
Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Missions

Humans In Space

Solar System Exploration

Solar System Overview Our solar system has one star, eight planets, five officially recognized dwarf planets, at least 290 moons,…

Explore NASA’s History

Share

Details

Last Updated
Nov 16, 2023
Editor
Lillian Gipson
Contact
Jim Banke
jim.banke@nasa.gov

Related Terms