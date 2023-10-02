Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Resources

Substantive Areas
The following sites provide substantive information on matters of concern to the Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group:
Searchable versions of the current Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and NASA FAR Supplement (NFS).
NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Handbook — NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Handbook, NASA Procedures and Guidelines (NPG) 5800.1E, on the NASA On-Line Directives Information System (NODIS).
Useful Federal and Other Links
Acquisition Central →
Defense Acquisition Regulations System →
Defense Procurement and Acquisition Policy (DPAP) →
General Accounting Office (GAO) Bid Protest Decisions →
“Government Executive” A-76 and Outsourcing Page →
NASA Acquisition Internet Service (NAIS) →
NASA Procurement Library →