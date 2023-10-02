Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Resources

Mia N. Concilus

Oct 02, 2023
Substantive Areas

The following sites provide substantive information on matters of concern to the Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group:

Searchable versions of the current Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and NASA FAR Supplement (NFS).

NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Handbook  — NASA Grant and Cooperative Agreement Handbook, NASA Procedures and Guidelines (NPG) 5800.1E, on the NASA On-Line Directives Information System (NODIS).

Useful Federal and Other Links

