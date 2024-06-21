About

In its functional leadership role, the Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group supports policy-level interactions with other elements of Government; provides specialized guidance and advice to the Offices of the General Counsel at NASA Field Centers regarding contract award, administration and litigation matters; and develops and coordinates NASA legal policy in these areas.

As a functional office to the NASA Administrator, the Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group provides legal advice regarding Headquarters-level contract selection, administration and termination decisions; drafts or comments on proposed legislation, regulations and executive orders; represents NASA in interagency meetings or bodies such as the Defense Acquisition Regulation (DAR) Council; and answers correspondence for the Administrator concerning contractual matters.

The Contracts and Acquisition Integrity Law Practice Group provides central services to organizations within NASA, principally legal advice and counsel to the NASA Office of Procurement and other Headquarters Offices regarding the statutes, regulations and policies governing Federal Government contracting. Central services provided by the Practice Group also include representing the agency in bid protests and contract-related litigation before the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the Court of Federal Claims (COFC), and the United States District Courts; disputes before the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals (ASBCA); and, ultimately, any appeals of these decisions to the United States Courts of Appeals, including the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Contacts

Associate General Counsel:

Scott Barber

Deputy Associate General Counsel:

Tory Kauffman

Tel: 202-358-4455

Director, Acquisition Integrity Program:

Monica Aquino-Thieman

Paralegal Specialist:

Rhonda Moss

Attorney Staff:

Michael Anderson

Young Cho

Allison Genco

Jennifer Howard

Victoria Kauffman

Stephen O’Neal

Vincent Salgado

Jessica Sitron

Adam Supple

Robert Vogt

Organization and Leadership

Headquarters OGC Organization

OGC Leadership Directory— Contact Information for the Headquarters Leadership and Center Chief Counsels

Resources

