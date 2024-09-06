Academic Semester Legal Externships (HQ)

Externships with NASA Headquarters Office of the General Counsel

NASA’s Office of the General Counsel (OGC) periodically has externships for highly qualified law students. OGC offers unpaid, part-time and full-time externships during the law school academic year (for law school credit). These externships are intended to expose law students to the rewards of Federal service and to facilitate their professional growth. Externships may be performed either in person or remotely (depending on NASA COVID-19 safety protocols).

OGC is divided into four practice groups: Commercial and Intellectual Property; General Law; Contracts and Acquisition Integrity; and International and Space Law. Detailed, descriptive information about each practice group is located on OGC’s main page. NASA OGC will be soliciting applications for Summer 2025 shortly.

Qualifications

You must be a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident and enrolled (full-time or part-time) in a U.S. law school that is ABA-accredited, in either a J.D. or LL.M program. In addition, you must have at least a 3.0 GPA.

Application Process

To apply for an academic semester internship (part-time or full-time) for law school credit:

Please apply by email to: hq-ogcintern@mail.nasa.gov. With your email, please include solely the following materials in a single PDF:

A one-page cover letter explaining: (1) to which of the OGC practice groups you are applying; (2) your interest in the position; and (3) your qualifications for the position; and

A resume of no more than two pages.

Due to the volume of applications received, applicants will receive a general acknowledgement that their resume has been received and will be contacted personally only if selected for an interview.

We are not accepting applications for the Externship Program at this time. NASA OGC will be soliciting applications for Summer 2025 shortly.