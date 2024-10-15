Dr. Benjamin Malphrus, executive director of the Space Science Center at Morehead State University, left, listens as NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon talks about NASA’s exploration efforts. Credit: Morehead State University

NASA’s Glenn Research Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon met with students and faculty at Morehead State University (MSU) in Kentucky on Sept. 19. Kenyon provided the keynote address on the topic of NASA’s exploration efforts and regional economic impact during the ASTRA-Con (Appalachian Space Technology & Research Advancement Conference). He also moderated a panel, which included Blue Origin’s Orbital Reef Lead Dr. Randy Lillard, MSU’s Dr. Pamela Clark (formerly of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Goddard Space Flight Center), and Glenn European Service Module Manager Logan Larson.

Morehead State University (MSU)’s Dr. Benjamin Malphrus, right, shows NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon and others on tour the anechoic (echo-free) chamber used in support of MSU’s 21-meter Deep Space Network. Credit: Morehead State University

Dr. Benjamin Malphrus, executive director of the Space Science Center at MSU, provided Kenyon, along with House Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Hal Rogers’ staff and members of industry, with a tour of the space center and its capabilities. Kenyon learned about MSU’s space systems engineering program where students gain hands-on experience designing, constructing, and testing satellites before they launch into space.

Members of NASA Glenn’s Technology Transfer Office also staffed an informative exhibit during the conference.