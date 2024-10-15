Dr. Rickey Shyne is responsible for leading a staff of approximately 1,100 engineers and scientists. Credit: NASA

Dr. Rickey J. Shyne, director of Research and Engineering at NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, has been named one of Crain’s Cleveland Business’ 2024 Notable Black Leaders.

Shyne is responsible for leading a staff of approximately 1,100 engineers and scientists, and managing research and development in propulsion, communications, power, and materials and structures for extreme environments in support of the agency’s missions. He is on the board of Southwest General Health Center and a former board member of Cleveland Engineering Society.

Crain’s Notable Black Leaders represent all industries and communities. From magnates to mentors, they are working to enrich their companies, communities and city. Nominees must serve in a senior leadership role at their company or organization; have at least five years of experience in their field; and demonstrate significant accomplishments within their industry, professional organizations, and civic and community groups. They must live and work in the Northeast Ohio area.

Shyne is featured in the Crain’s September 30 issue, online and in print.