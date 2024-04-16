New York Students to Hear from NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission specialist Jeanette Epps is pictured training inside a Dragon mockup crew vehicle at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Credit: SpaceX

Students from Syracuse City School District and Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, will have an opportunity this week to hear from alumna and NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps aboard the International Space Station.

The space to Earth call will stream live at 10 a.m. EDT April 18, on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

Media interested in covering the event must RSVP no later than 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, to Amanda Hull from Syracuse City Schools at ahull@scsd.us, 973-975-9712, or Joe Della Pasta from Le Moyne College at dellapjb@lemoyne.edu, 315-445-4564.

In preparation for the event, Syracuse City School District highlighted Epps’ contributions to aerospace and the local community in a collaborative effort between their social studies and STEM classrooms. Epps is an alumnae of Syracuse City schools and Le Moyne College.

Le Moyne hosted an eclipse viewing event on April 8 with astronomy and science talks by faculty and local science clubs. On April 12, Grant Farrokh, a space station trajectory operations and planning officer at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and also a former Le Moyne student, gave a presentation to students. On April 18 student clubs and organizations at Le Moyne will participate in the streaming event, and the college career advising and development office will discuss career opportunities for students.

For more than 23 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Astronauts living in space aboard the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through SCaN (Space Communications and Navigation) Near Space Network.

Important research and technology investigations taking place aboard the International Space Station benefits people on Earth and lays the groundwork for other agency missions. As part of NASA’s Artemis campaign, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for future human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the space station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

