NASA to Provide Background on Space Station Deorbit Planning

NASA is planning for the future in low Earth orbit for science, research, and commercial opportunities as the agency and its international partners maximize the use of the International Space Station.
As the agency fosters new commercial space stations, leadership from NASA and SpaceX will participate in a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, July 17, to discuss the company’s selection to develop and deliver the U.S. Deorbit Vehicle, which will safely move the International Space Station out of orbit and into a remote area of an ocean at the end of its operations.
Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website:
Participants include:
- Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate
- Dana Weigel, manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program
- Sarah Walker, director, Dragon mission management, SpaceX
As the agency transitions to commercially owned space destinations, it is crucial to prepare for the safe and responsible deorbit of the space station in a controlled manner after the end of its operational life in 2030.
Read more about the agency’s International Space Station Deorbit Analysis Summary white paper.
