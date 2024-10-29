NASA Sets Coverage for its SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon Station Relocation

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov approaches the International Space Station as it orbits 259 miles above Oregon. Credit: NASA

In preparation for the arrival of NASA’s SpaceX 31st commercial resupply services mission, four crew members aboard the International Space Station will relocate the agency’s SpaceX Crew-9 Dragon spacecraft to a different docking port Sunday, Nov. 3.

Live coverage begins at 6:15 a.m. EST on NASA+ and will end shortly after docking. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, as well as Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, will undock the spacecraft from the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 6:35 a.m., and redock to the module’s space-facing port at 7:18 a.m.

The relocation, supported by flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and the Mission Control team at SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will free Harmony’s forward-facing port for a Dragon cargo spacecraft mission scheduled to launch no earlier than Monday, Nov. 4.

This will be the fifth port relocation of a Dragon spacecraft with crew aboard following previous moves during the Crew-1, Crew-2, Crew-6, and Crew-8 missions.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission launched Sept. 28 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and docked to the space station Sept. 29. Crew-9, targeted to return February 2025, is the company’s ninth rotational crew mission as a part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program.

Find NASA’s commercial crew blog and more information about the Crew-9 mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

