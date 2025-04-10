NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is launching the NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute this summer. The free, work-based learning experience is designed to help high school students prepare for a future in the aerospace workforce.
Rising high school juniors and seniors in Northeast Ohio can submit applications for this new, in-person summer program from Friday, April 11, through Friday, May 9.
The NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute will immerse students in NASA’s work while providing essential career readiness tools to help them in future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-focused academic and professional pursuits.
Throughout the five-day institute, students will use authentic NASA mission content and work alongside Glenn’s technical experts to gain a deeper understanding of the engineering design process, develop practical engineering solutions to real-world challenges, and test prototypes to answer questions in key mission areas:
- Acoustic dampening – How can we reduce noise pollution from jet engines?
- Power management and distribution – How can we develop a smart power system for future space stations?
- Simulated lunar operations – Can we invent tires that don’t use air?
Program Dates
Selected students will participate in one of the following week-long sessions.
- Session 1: July 7 – 11, 2025
- Session 2: July 14 – 18, 2025
- Session 3: July 21 – 25, 2025
Eligibility and Application Requirements
To be eligible for this program, students must:
- Be entering 11th or 12th grade for the 2025-2026 academic year
- Have a minimum 3.2 GPA, verified by their school counselor
- Submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher
Additional application requirements are outlined in the Supplemental Application.
How to Apply:
To be considered for this opportunity, complete and submit the NASA Gateway application and the Supplemental Application by Friday May 9.
Questions pertaining to the NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute should be directed to Gerald Voltz at GRC-Ed-Opportunities@mail.nasa.gov.
For information about NASA Glenn, visit:
-end-
Debbie Welch
Glenn Research Center, Cleveland
216-433-8655
debbie.welch@nasa.gov