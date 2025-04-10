This summer, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is offering a free summer STEM program for high school students in their junior and senior years. Credit: NASA

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland is launching the NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute this summer. The free, work-based learning experience is designed to help high school students prepare for a future in the aerospace workforce.

Rising high school juniors and seniors in Northeast Ohio can submit applications for this new, in-person summer program from Friday, April 11, through Friday, May 9.

The NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute will immerse students in NASA’s work while providing essential career readiness tools to help them in future science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-focused academic and professional pursuits.

Throughout the five-day institute, students will use authentic NASA mission content and work alongside Glenn’s technical experts to gain a deeper understanding of the engineering design process, develop practical engineering solutions to real-world challenges, and test prototypes to answer questions in key mission areas:

Acoustic dampening – How can we reduce noise pollution from jet engines?

Power management and distribution – How can we develop a smart power system for future space stations?

Simulated lunar operations – Can we invent tires that don’t use air?

Program Dates

Selected students will participate in one of the following week-long sessions.

Session 1: July 7 – 11, 2025

July 7 – 11, 2025 Session 2: July 14 – 18, 2025

July 14 – 18, 2025 Session 3: July 21 – 25, 2025

Eligibility and Application Requirements

To be eligible for this program, students must:

Be entering 11th or 12th grade for the 2025-2026 academic year

Have a minimum 3.2 GPA, verified by their school counselor

Submit a letter of recommendation from a teacher

Additional application requirements are outlined in the Supplemental Application.

How to Apply:

To be considered for this opportunity, complete and submit the NASA Gateway application and the Supplemental Application by Friday May 9.

Questions pertaining to the NASA Glenn High School Engineering Institute should be directed to Gerald Voltz at GRC-Ed-Opportunities@mail.nasa.gov.

For information about NASA Glenn, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/glenn

Debbie Welch

Glenn Research Center, Cleveland

216-433-8655

debbie.welch@nasa.gov