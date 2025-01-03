NASA, NOAA to Announce 2024 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

Climate researchers from NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2024 during a media briefing at 12 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 10.
NASA will share the briefing on the agency’s website at: https://www.nasa.gov/live.
Participants will include:
- Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies
- Russ Vose, chief, Monitoring and Assessment Branch, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information
Media interested in participating must RSVP to NOAA by the time of the event.
NASA and NOAA are stewards of global temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth’s surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over land and ocean.
