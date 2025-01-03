NASA, NOAA to Announce 2024 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

This map depicts global temperature anomalies for meteorological summer in 2024 (June, July, and August). It shows how much warmer or cooler different regions of Earth were compared to the baseline average from 1951 to 1980. (Credit: NASA/NOAA)

Climate researchers from NASA and NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) will release their annual assessments of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2024 during a media briefing at 12 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 10.

NASA will share the briefing on the agency’s website at: https://www.nasa.gov/live.

Participants will include:

Gavin Schmidt, director, NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies

Russ Vose, chief, Monitoring and Assessment Branch, NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information

Media interested in participating must RSVP to NOAA by the time of the event.

NASA and NOAA are stewards of global temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth’s surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over land and ocean.

-end-

