NASA Names New Leader of STEM Engagement

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced Monday Elaine P. Ho will serve as the next associate administrator of NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM), where she will lead the agency’s efforts to inspire Artemis Generation students and educators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The role, based out of the agency’s headquarters in Washington, is effective immediately.

Ho also will remain the associate administrator for the agency’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity while a replacement is sought. She will succeed Mike Kincaid, who retired from the agency in November after 37 years with NASA. Kris Brown, who has been serving as acting associate administrator for OSTEM, will return to her position as the office’s deputy associate administrator for strategy and integration.

“At NASA, we know STEM education is critical for building a strong and competent future workforce,” said Nelson. “Under Elaine’s leadership, we will continue to empower students, educators, and communities to reach for the stars and tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”

In her role as associate administrator for NASA’s Office of Diversity and Equal Opportunity, she played an instrumental part in fostering a NASA culture that values the unique backgrounds of our workforce to bolster innovation and drive mission success. Prior to that role, she served as NASA’s deputy associate administrator for OSTEM, responsible for leading and managing a wide-ranging portfolio of projects and initiatives that benefit students, universities, and educational institutions across the country.

Before joining NASA, Ho held several roles at the White House, including senior policy advisor for the Let Girls Learn initiative in the Office of the First Lady and chief of staff of the U.S. Digital Service. In 2021, she returned to the White House on a year-long detail, serving as deputy chief of staff for workforce in the Office of Science and Technology Policy and director of Space STEM Policy for the Vice President’s National Space Council.

Prior to her federal service career, Ho was a practicing attorney, specializing in employment law. She also served four years of active duty as a criminal prosecutor in the U.S. Air Force and continues her service as a colonel in the Air Force Reserves.

Ho holds a civil engineering degree from Duke University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Florida.

