NASA Leadership to Provide Update on Artemis Campaign

A waxing gibbous moon rises over the blue glow of Earth’s horizon as the International Space Station orbited 264 miles above the Indian Ocean on Nov. 13, 2024. Credit: NASA

Lee esta nota de prensa en español aquí.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and leadership will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. EST, Thursday, Dec. 5, at the agency’s headquarters in Washington to provide a briefing about the agency’s Artemis campaign.

Watch the media event on NASA+. Learn how to stream NASA content through a variety of platforms, including social media.

Participants include:

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy

NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free

Catherine Koerner, associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Amit Kshatriya, deputy associate administrator, Moon to Mars Program Office, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Reid Wiseman, NASA astronaut and Artemis II commander

Media interested in participating in-person or by phone must RSVP by 11 a.m. on Dec. 5 to: hq-media@mail.nasa.gov. The news conference will take place in the James E. Webb Auditorium at NASA Headquarters in the Mary W. Jackson building, 300 E St. SW, Washington. A copy of NASA’s media accreditation policy is online.

Through the Artemis campaign, the agency will establish a long-term presence at the Moon for scientific exploration with our commercial and international partners, learn how to live and work away from home, and prepare for future human exploration of Mars. NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, exploration ground systems, and Orion spacecraft, along with the human landing systems, next-generation spacesuits, Gateway lunar space station, and future rovers are NASA’s foundation for deep space exploration.

For more information about Artemis, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

-end-

Meira Bernstein / Rachel Kraft

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

meira.b.bernstein@nasa.gov / rachel.h.kraft@nasa.gov