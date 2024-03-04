NASA Johnson Director to Discuss Exploration Park Facility

NASA Portrait of JSC Center Director – Vanessa Wyche. Photographer: Robert Markowitz

March 4, 2024

MEDIA ADVISORY: J24-005

The director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center will discuss the objectives behind the center’s new Exploration Park initiative at the next meeting of the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership’s (BAHEP) aerospace advisory committee at 12 p.m. CST Wednesday, March 6, at 1150 Gemini in Houston.

Johnson Director Vanessa Wyche will be joined by representatives from the American Center for Manufacturing and Innovation (ACMI), which recently signed the second agreement to lease acres of underutilized land in a 240-acre Exploration Park. NASA signed a separate lease with the Texas A&M University System earlier this month.

Media are invited to attend the opening discussion of BAHEP’s committee meeting, then have a brief opportunity for interviews with Wyche, John Burer, founder of ACMI and other ACMI experts.

NASA is leasing the land to create facilities for a collaborative development environment that increases commercial access and enhances the United States’ commercial competitiveness in the space and aerospace industries.

Media wishing to participate in person are asked to RSVP by 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, by contacting the Johnson newsroom at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov.

To learn more about NASA Johnson and Exploration Park, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/johnson/johnson-news/#news-releases

-end-

Kelly Humphries

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

kelly.o.humphries@nasa.gov