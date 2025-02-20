NASA Invites Media to Simulated Mars Habitat Before Next Mission

The Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) team hosts a Media Day at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on April 11, 2023. Credit: NASA

Media are invited to visit NASA’s simulated Mars habitat on Monday, March 10, at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. The simulation will help prepare humanity for future missions to the Red Planet.

This is the second of three missions as part of NASA’s CHAPEA (Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog), set to begin in May 2025 when volunteer crew members enter the 3D printed habitat to live and work for a year.

During the mission, crew members will carry out different types of mission activities, including simulated “marswalks,” robotic operations, habitat maintenance, personal hygiene, exercise, and crop growth. Crew also will face planned environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, and equipment failure.

The in-person media event includes an opportunity to speak with subject matter experts and capture b-roll and photos inside the habitat. Crew members will arrive for training at a later date and will not be available at this event.

To attend the event, U.S. media must request accreditation by 5 p.m. CDT Monday, March 3, and international media by 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, via the NASA Johnson newsroom at: 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@nasa.gov. Media accreditation will be limited due to limited space inside the habitat. Confirmed media will receive additional details on how to participate.

For more information about CHAPEA, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/humans-in-space/chapea

-end-

Cindy Anderson / James Gannon

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

cindy.anderson@nasa.gov / james.h.gannon@nasa.gov

Kelsey Spivey

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

kelsey.m.spivey@nasa.gov

Victoria Segovia

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

victoria.segovia@nasa.gov