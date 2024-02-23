NASA, Intuitive Machines to Discuss Historic Moon Mission Today

NASA and Intuitive Machines will host a televised news conference at 5 p.m. EST Friday, Feb. 23, to detail the Odysseus lander’s historic soft Moon landing.

With the last-minute assistance of a NASA precision landing technology, the first CLPS, or Commercial Lunar Payload Services, mission carrying the agency’s science and technology demonstrations successfully landed on the Moon at 6:23 p.m. on Feb. 22.

This mission is the first U.S. soft landing on the Moon in more than 50 years. Flight controllers are communicating and commanding the lander, which is solar charging and has good telemetry.

The news conference will air on NASA+, NASA Television, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV on a variety of platforms including social media.

Participants in the news conference include:

Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters in Washington

Prasun Desai, deputy associate administrator, Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters

Steve Altemus, chief executive officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines

Tim Crain, chief technology officer and co-founder, Intuitive Machines

This event is virtual only. To ask questions during the news conference, media must RSVP to the NASA newsroom no later than two hours before the start of the call to: hq-media@mail.nasa.gov.

For more information about the agency’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/clps

