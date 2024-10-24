NASA Funds Open-Source Software Underpinning Scientific Innovation

NASA logo

NASA has awarded $15.6 million in grant funding to 15 projects supporting the maintenance of open-source tools, frameworks, and libraries used by the NASA science community, for the benefit of all.

The agency’s Open-Source Tools, Frameworks, and Libraries awards provide support for the sustainable development of tools freely available to everyone and critical for the goals of the agency’s Science Mission Directorate.

“We received almost twice the number of proposals this year than we had in the previous call,” said Steve Crawford, program executive, Open Science implementation, Office of the Chief Science Data Officer, NASA Headquarters in Washington. “The NASA science community’s excitement for this program demonstrates the need for sustained support and maintenance of open-source software. These projects are integral to our missions, critical to our data infrastructure, underpin machine learning and data science tools, and are used by our researchers, every day, to advance science that protects our planet and broadens our understanding of the universe.”

This award program is one of several cross-divisional opportunities at NASA focused on advancing open science practices. The grants are funded by NASA’s Office of the Chief Science Data Officer through the agency’s Research Opportunities for Space and Earth Science. The solicitation sought proposals through two types of awards:

Foundational awards: cooperative agreements for up to five years for open-source tools, frameworks, and libraries that have a significant impact on two or more divisions of the Science Mission Directorate.

Sustainment awards: grants or cooperative agreements of up to three years for open-source tools, frameworks, and libraries that have significant impact in one or more divisions of the Science Mission Directorate.

2024 awardees are:

Foundation awards:

NASA’s Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California Principal investigator: Ross Beyer “Expanding and Maintaining the Ames Stereo Pipeline”

Caltech, Pasadena, California Principal investigator: Brigitta Sipőcz “Enhancement of Infrastructure and Sustained Maintenance of Astroquery”

Cornell University, Scarsdale, New York Principal investigator: Ramin Zabih “Modernize and Expand arXiv’s Essential Infrastructure”

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, Maryland Principal investigator: D. Cooley “Enabling SMD Science Using the General Mission Analysis Tool”

NumFOCUS, Austin, Texas Principal investigator: Thomas Caswell “Sustainment of Matplotlib and Cartopy”

NumFOCUS Principal investigator: Erik Tollerud “Investing in the Astropy Project to Enable Research and Education in Astronomy”



Sustainment awards:

NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Southern California Principal investigator: Cedric David “Sustain NASA’s River Software for the Satellite Data Deluge,” three-year award

Pennsylvania State University, University Park Principal investigator: David Radice “AthenaK: A Performance Portable Simulation Infrastructure for Computational Astrophysics,” three-year award

United States Geological Survey, Reston, Virginia Principal investigator: Trent Hare “Planetary Updates for QGIS,” one-year award

NASA JPL Principal investigator: Michael Starch “How To F Prime: Empowering Science Missions Through Documentation and Examples,” three-year award

NASA Goddard Principal investigator: Albert Shih “Enhancing Consistency and Discoverability Across the SunPy Ecosystem,” three-year award

Triad National Security, LLC, Los Alamos, New Mexico Principal investigator: Julia Kelliher “Enhancing Analysis Capabilities of Biological Data With the NASA EDGE Bioinformatics Platform,” four-year award

iSciences LLC, Burlington, Vermont Principal investigator: Daniel Baston “Sustaining the Geospatial Data Abstraction Library,” three-year award

University of Maryland, College Park, Principal investigator: C Max Stevens “Sustaining the Community Firn Model,” three-year award

Quansight, LLC, Austin, Texas Principal investigator: Dharhas Pothina “Ensuring a Fast and Secure Core for Scientific Python – Security, Accessibility and Performance of NumPy, SciPy and scikit-learn; Going Beyond NumPy With Accelerator Support,” three-year award



