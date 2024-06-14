NASA, Boeing to Discuss Starliner’s Mission

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft docked to the Harmony module of the International Space Station on the company’s Orbital Flight Test-2 mission (Credits: NASA)

NASA and Boeing will discuss Starliner’s mission and departure from the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Boeing Crew Flight Test in a pre-departure media teleconference at 12 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 18.

NASA, Boeing, and station management teams will evaluate mission requirements and weather conditions at available landing locations in the southwestern U.S. before committing to the spacecraft’s departure from the orbiting laboratory.

Participants in the news conference include:

Steve Stich, manager, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program

Dana Weigel, manager, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Mike Lammers, flight director, NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston

Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager, Commercial Crew Program, Boeing

Media interested in participating must contact the NASA Johnson newsroom no later than 10 a.m., June 18, at 281-483-5111 or jsccommu@mail.nasa.gov. To ask questions, media must dial into the teleconference no later than 15 minutes before the start of the event.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on NASA’s website at:

https://nasa.gov/nasatv

As part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams lifted off at 10:52 a.m., June 5, on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on an end-to-end test of the Starliner system. The crew docked to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module at 1:34 p.m., June 6.

For NASA’s blog and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

