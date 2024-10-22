Suggested Searches

1 min read

NASA Awards Custodial, Refuse Collection Contract 

The headshot image of Beth Ridgeway

Beth Ridgeway

Oct 22, 2024
CONTRACT RELEASEC24-038

Marshall Space Flight Center

NASA has selected All Native Synergies Company of Winnebego, Nebraska, to provide custodial and refuse collection services at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Custodial and Refuse Collection Services III contract is a firm-fixed-price contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity provision. Its maximum potential value is approximately $33.5 million. The performance period begins Wednesday, Oct. 23, and will extend four and a half years, with a one-year base period, four one-year options, and a six-month extension.

This critical service contract provides custodial and refuse collection services for all Marshall facilities. Work under the contract includes floor maintenance, including elevators; trash removal; cleaning drinking fountains and restrooms; sweeping, mopping, and cleaning building entrances and stairways.

For information about NASA and other agency programs, visit: 

www.nasa.gov

Abbey Donaldson
Headquarters, Washington  
202-913-2184
abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov

Molly Porter
Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.
256-424-5158
molly.a.porter@nasa.gov

Share

Details

Last Updated
Oct 22, 2024
Editor
Beth Ridgeway
Contact
Abbey A. Donaldson
Molly Porter
Location
Marshall Space Flight Center

Related Terms

Explore More

5 min read

NASA’s IXPE Helps Researchers Determine Shape of Black Hole Corona

Article 5 days ago
24 min read

The Marshall Star for October 16, 2024

Article 6 days ago
8 min read

Revealing the Hidden Universe with Full-shell X-ray Optics at NASA MSFC

The study of X-ray emission from astronomical objects reveals secrets about the Universe at the…

Article 1 week ago
Keep Exploring

Discover Related Topics

Missions

Humans in Space

Climate Change

Solar System