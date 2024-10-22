NASA Awards Custodial, Refuse Collection Contract 

NASA has selected All Native Synergies Company of Winnebego, Nebraska, to provide custodial and refuse collection services at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Custodial and Refuse Collection Services III contract is a firm-fixed-price contract with an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity provision. Its maximum potential value is approximately $33.5 million. The performance period begins Wednesday, Oct. 23, and will extend four and a half years, with a one-year base period, four one-year options, and a six-month extension.

This critical service contract provides custodial and refuse collection services for all Marshall facilities. Work under the contract includes floor maintenance, including elevators; trash removal; cleaning drinking fountains and restrooms; sweeping, mopping, and cleaning building entrances and stairways.

Abbey Donaldson

Headquarters, Washington

202-913-2184

abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov

Molly Porter

Marshall Space Flight Center, Huntsville, Ala.

256-424-5158

molly.a.porter@nasa.gov