NASA Awards Contracts for Acquisition of Liquid Nitrogen, Oxygen

NASA has awarded contracts to six companies to supply liquid nitrogen and liquid oxygen in support of operations at agency centers and facilities across the United States. The indefinite-delivery/fixed-price contract runs from Monday, July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2029.

The awards and approximate maximum contract values are:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Allentown, Pennsylvania, $36.9 million

Airgas USA LLC (South), Kennesaw, Georgia, $4.7 million

Airgas USA LLC (Central), Tulsa, Oklahoma, $5.1 million

Linde Inc., Danbury, Connecticut, $42.2 million

Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Warren, New Jersey, $1.8 million

Messer LLC, Bridgewater, New Jersey, $62.3 million

The total maximum delivery of liquid nitrogen, which NASA uses for pneumatic actuation, purging and inerting, pressurization, and cooling, will be about 656.8 tons, 30.4 million gallons, and 740,000 liters. The total maximum delivery of liquid oxygen, which is used as an oxidizer in cryogenic rocket engines, will be about 2.1 million gallons and 243,000 tons.

The commodities will support current and future aerospace flight, simulation, research, development, testing, and other operations at the following NASA centers and facilities: Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley; Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky, Ohio; Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland; Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California; Johnson Space Center in Houston and White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico; Kennedy Space Center in Florida; Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia; Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama; Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans; and Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

