NASA Invests in Future STEM Workforce Through Space Grant Awards 

NASA is awarding up to $870,000 annually to 52 institutions across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico over the next four years. The investments aim to create opportunities for the next generation of innovators by supporting workforce development, science, technology, engineering and math education, and aerospace collaboration nationwide.

The Space Grant College and Fellowship Program (Space Grant), established by Congress in 1989, is a workforce development initiative administered through NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM). The program’s mission is to produce a highly skilled workforce prepared to advance NASA’s mission and bolster the nation’s aerospace sector.

“The Space Grant program exemplifies NASA’s commitment to cultivating a new generation of STEM leaders,” said Torry Johnson, deputy associate administrator of the STEM Engagement Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “By partnering with institutions across the country, we ensure that students have the resources, mentorship, and experiences needed to thrive in the aerospace workforce.”

The following is a complete list of awardees:

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

University of Alabama, Huntsville

University of Arkansas, Little Rock

University of Arizona

University of California, San Diego

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Hartford, Connecticut

American University, Washington, DC

University of Delaware

University of Central Florida

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Hawaii, Honolulu

Iowa State University, Ames

University of Idaho, Moscow

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Purdue University, Indiana

Wichita State University, Kansas

University of Kentucky, Lexington

Louisiana State University and A&M College

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Johns Hopkins University, Maryland

Maine Space Grant Consortium

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

University of Minnesota

Missouri University of Science and Technology

University of Mississippi

Montana State University, Bozeman

North Carolina State University

University of North Dakota, Grand Forks

University of Nebraska, Omaha

University of New Hampshire, Durham

Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey

New Mexico State University

Nevada System of Higher Education

Cornell University, New York

Ohio Aerospace Institute

University of Oklahoma

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

University of Puerto Rico

Brown University, Rhode Island

College of Charleston, South Carolina

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology

Vanderbilt University, Tennessee

University of Texas, Austin

University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Old Dominion University Research Foundation, Virginia

University of Vermont, Burlington

University of Washington, Seattle

Carthage College, Wisconsin

West Virginia University

University of Wyoming

Space Grant operates through state-based consortia, which include universities, university systems, associations, government agencies, industries, and informal education organizations engaged in aerospace activities. Each consortium’s lead institution coordinates efforts within its state, expanding opportunities for students and researchers while promoting collaboration with NASA and aerospace-related industries nationwide.

To learn more about NASA’s missions, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/