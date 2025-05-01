NASA Invests in Future STEM Workforce Through Space Grant Awards 

NASA is awarding up to $870,000 annually to 52 institutions across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico over the next four years. The investments aim to create opportunities for the next generation of innovators by supporting workforce development, science, technology, engineering and math education, and aerospace collaboration nationwide.
The Space Grant College and Fellowship Program (Space Grant), established by Congress in 1989, is a workforce development initiative administered through NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement (OSTEM). The program’s mission is to produce a highly skilled workforce prepared to advance NASA’s mission and bolster the nation’s aerospace sector.
“The Space Grant program exemplifies NASA’s commitment to cultivating a new generation of STEM leaders,” said Torry Johnson, deputy associate administrator of the STEM Engagement Program at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “By partnering with institutions across the country, we ensure that students have the resources, mentorship, and experiences needed to thrive in the aerospace workforce.”
The following is a complete list of awardees:
- University of Alaska, Fairbanks
- University of Alabama, Huntsville
- University of Arkansas, Little Rock
- University of Arizona
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Colorado, Boulder
- University of Hartford, Connecticut
- American University, Washington, DC
- University of Delaware
- University of Central Florida
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- University of Hawaii, Honolulu
- Iowa State University, Ames
- University of Idaho, Moscow
- University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign
- Purdue University, Indiana
- Wichita State University, Kansas
- University of Kentucky, Lexington
- Louisiana State University and A&M College
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Johns Hopkins University, Maryland
- Maine Space Grant Consortium
- University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- University of Minnesota
- Missouri University of Science and Technology
- University of Mississippi
- Montana State University, Bozeman
- North Carolina State University
- University of North Dakota, Grand
- University of Nebraska, Omaha
- University of New Hampshire, Durham
- Rutgers University, New Brunswick, New Jersey
- New Mexico State University
- Nevada System of Higher Education
- Cornell University, New York
- Ohio Aerospace Institute
- University of Oklahoma
- Oregon State University
- Pennsylvania State University
- University of Puerto Rico
- Brown University, Rhode Island
- College of Charleston, South Carolina
- South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
- Vanderbilt University, Tennessee
- University of Texas, Austin
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City
- Old Dominion University Research Foundation, Virginia
- University of Vermont, Burlington
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Carthage College, Wisconsin
- West Virginia University
- University of Wyoming
Space Grant operates through state-based consortia, which include universities, university systems, associations, government agencies, industries, and informal education organizations engaged in aerospace activities. Each consortium’s lead institution coordinates efforts within its state, expanding opportunities for students and researchers while promoting collaboration with NASA and aerospace-related industries nationwide.
To learn more about NASA’s missions, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/