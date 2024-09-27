Suggested Searches

1 min read

The Stanley Cup Comes to Kennedy

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Sep 27, 2024
Image Article
The silver Stanley Cup is in the foreground at right. The Stanley Cup looks like a large silver bowl set on top of a stacked column of thick silver layers. There are words engraved on the Cup. Behind it is a body of water and the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, a massive, boxy gray and white building.
NASA/Cory S Huston

The Stanley Cup, won in 2024 by the Florida Panthers, made a visit to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on Sept. 17, 2024, as part of its championship tour.

The VAB currently houses components of the agency’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. Artemis II will send four astronauts around the Moon, testing NASA’s foundational human deep space exploration capabilities, the SLS rocket, and Orion spacecraft.

Image Credit: NASA/Cory S Huston