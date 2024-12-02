Suggested Searches

1 min read

Technicians Install Gateway’s Fuel Tanks

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Dec 02, 2024
Image Article
A black piece of equipment with small silver pieces all over it is at the center of this image. This is what houses Gateway's fuel tanks. A person in a blue hairnet, mask, white lab coat, and jeans stands on an orange lift that is several feet in the air. Another person in similar clothing is at the bottom of the piece of equipment at the center of this image. An American flag hangs vertically on the wall.
Maxar Space Systems

Technicians guide the equipment that will house Gateway’s xenon and liquid fuel tanks in this photo from July 1, 2024. The tanks are part of Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element, which will make the lunar space station the most powerful solar electric spacecraft ever flown. Once fully assembled and launched to lunar orbit, the Power and Propulsion Element’s roll-out solar arrays will harness the Sun’s energy to energize xenon gas and produce the thrust to get Gateway to the Moon’s orbit where it will await the arrival of its first crew on the Artemis IV mission.

Image credit: Maxar Space Systems